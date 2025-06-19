ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah's 2-Day Chhattisgarh Tour: Visit Bastar Security Camp, Review Anti-Naxal Operations

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and visit a security camp in Bastar during his two-day visit to the state starting from June 22, deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Thursday.

Sharma said that the Union Minister will lay the foundation stone for a campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and a State Forensic Laboratory in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Sunday, the first day of his visit. The state government has allotted 40 acres of land for NFSU, which will be built by the Centre at a cost of about Rs 400 crore while the State Forensic Laboratory will be built on six to seven acres of land adjacent to the NFSU campus, said Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio.

On the next day, Shah will visit a security camp in Bastar and then chair a meeting to review the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Raipur. He will also meet the family members of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje, who was killed after being hit by a bomb planted by Maoists on June 9.