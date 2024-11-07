Amit Malviya Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Letter By Kashmir Separatist Leader Yasin Malik's Wife

Hyderabad: In-charge of the BJP's National Information Technology Department, Amit Malviya has targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi after wife of incarcerated Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik urged the latter to initiate a debate in the Parliament over her husband.

According to reports, incarcerated chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin's Malik's wife, Mushaal Mullick on Wednesday wrote a letter to Gandhi asking the Leader of Opposition to initiate a debate in Parliament for her husband, who she claimed “can bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir”.

Targeting Gandhi over the letter, Malviya wrote in a post on X, wrote, “Not surprising that Pakistan backed terrorist Yasin Malik’s wife writes to Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to initiate a debate in Parliament for her husband. Malik, among his several other crimes, is guilty of gunning down serving Air Force officers in Kashmir, which amounts to waging war against the State. Dr Manmohan Singh had ironically appointed him as his advisor and Delhi media, back then, feted him as ‘Youth Icon’. Why is it that the Congress is always seen standing with terrorists?”

Malik, who has pleaded guilty in a terror funding case, is himself arguing in the Delhi High Court the appeal moved by the NIA seeking death penalty for him in the case. The charges in the case were filed by the NIA in 2017 against Malik and several others. Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court after he pleading guilty in the case.

In the letter to Rahul Gandhi, Mushaal said that since November 2, Malik has "gone on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the inhumane treatment in jail. This hunger strike will further adversely affect his wellbeing and put at risk the life of a man, who after renouncing armed struggle, chose to believe in the concept of non-violence".

“Rahul Ji, I recall these anecdotes not to glorify Malik but to recall them to apprise you that he stood by his end of the bargain.” She also alleged that since 2019, Malik is being victimised by BJP government “in all unimaginable ways.” “He is being tried for waging a war against India in a 35-year-old case and now capital sentence is being demanded for him in concocted cases filed against him by NIA. (With inputs from agencies)