Amit Malviya seeks "unconditional apology" from RSS's Santanu Sinha for "derogatory post"

Hyderabad: The recent developments have stirred controversy as allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against Amit Malviya, the BJP's National Information and Technology Department in-charge. These allegations, which were levelled by RSS member Santanu Sinha via a Facebook post, have prompted Malviya to take legal action.

Through a legal notice, Malviya demanded an unconditional apology from Sinha and the removal of the post within three days. Failure to comply may result in further legal measures, including civil and criminal defamation proceedings, along with a request for Rs 10 crore in damages.

Meanwhile, Congress has sought the removal of Malviya from his position following Sinha's allegations." "Addressing a press conference on Monday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "An RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities.

He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women. "Shrinate said that an independent probe into the incident is only possible if Malviya is removed from his position."

The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," the Congress leader said.

