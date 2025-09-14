ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Khare Appointed As Secretary To Vice-President

Amit Khare joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018.

Amit Khare (IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 14, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Sunday appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as Secretary to the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.

His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), 1985 batch, Jharkhand Cadre, as Secretary to the Vice-President of India," an official order said.

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Khare's appointment will be on a contract basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service. He joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018 and subsequently served as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education.

Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad. He is also widely noted for his role in exposing the 'fodder scam' of Bihar.

