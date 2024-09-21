Amid Tirupati Laddu Row, Know About The Prasads Offered To Famous Temples Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the Tirupati Balaji temple prasadam sacrilege row, fingers are being pointed at not only the YSRCP government but at the people associated with temple administration. The controversy has reached Uttarakhand, considered Devbhoomi for its religious importance.

Not only the Char Dham temples are the centre of faith in Uttarakhand, but every year lakhs of devotees throng the temples of Neeb Karori Baba, Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri and others. Travelling over hundreds of kilometres, these pilgrims take along different types of prasads with them as offerings. Simple prasads are offered for years to Baba Kedar or Lord Badrinath, Neeb Karori Baba or Mother Ganga.

Badrinath, the abode of Lord Vishnu and one of the four Dhams, is the biggest religious place and centre of faith in Uttarakhand. The prasad called bhog has a special significance here as it is offered to the devotees after being served to the god. Garland of forest basil, raw gram lentils and sugar candy are offered to the deity and the holy water with which Lord Badrinath is anointed is also given to the devotees.

Similarly, a special prasad, prepared by a women's self-help group, is also offered to the deity in Kedarnath Dham. Temple committee president Ajendra Ajay said Amarnath laddus are offered to Lord Bholenath in Kedarnath. Along with this, cardamom seeds are included in the prasad. The deity is anointed with pure cow milk. This tradition has been followed for years and the ingredients of the prasads are provided online.

Dry cardamom seeds and apples are used in making the prasad offered to goddesses Gangotri and Yamunotri. However, the prasad of goddess Yamunotri has little difference as the devotees carry rice with them to the temple and cook it in a hot spring nearby before offering it. However, the glory of the prasad of Yamunotri Dham is different.

A similar prasad, gram flour laddus made by the local people, is also offered to Neeb Karori Dham of Uttarakhand. This prasad is easily available from the shops outside. Along with this, devotees also offer blankets to the deity as they believe Baba used to sit on a blanket.

At Har Ki Pauri of Haridwar, no prasad is offered. Devotees, on their wish, offer cardamom seeds and pointed gourds. The priests at the temples give cardamom seeds or sugar candy to the devotees as prasad.

Ganga Sabha’s General Secretary Tanmay Vashisht said anything can be offered to Mother Ganga. Therefore, no specific prasad is offered here. Coconut Prasad is also offered in Maa Mansa Devi temple.