Amid Waqf Row, BJP Pitches For 'One Nation One Election' From Kashmir Turf

Srinagar: Even as the row over Waqf Amendment Act is yet to settle down, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched for ‘One Nation One Election’ (ONOE) debate from the Kashmir valley.

BJP MP and former minister Anurag Thakur, who is on a visit to the valley, said the aim of ‘One Nation One Election’ is to synchronise the parliament and state assemblies elections to save the expenditure incurred on holding separate polls.

Thakur while addressing media in Srinagar said that the BJP is “not ending the elections” but rectifying the changes made by the “Rahul Gandhi's family” in the past.

Lashing out at the Congress, the BJP leader said that from 1952 to 1967, assembly and parliament elections were held together. “But for political reasons, governments were toppled by a particular party and the exercise was ended. BJP wants to rectify those changes which were made by the Congress,” he said.

Quoting different reports, he claimed that one lakh crore was spent on 2024 elections. “So one election one nation will save costs, people have to give election finds only once. The government will also save money which will be spent for education and development of the country. It will reduce pressure on security forces,” he said, adding that Model Code of Conduct also wastes a lot of time for states.

Citing examples of Article 370, Ram Mandir, Triple Talaq Act, the BJP leader lashed out at the opposition parties for “misleading” people about these decisions, and “is now doing the same for One Nation One Election.”

The BJP government is proposing four amendments (82 A, 83, 172, 327) in the Constitution (129th amendment) Bill, which Thakur said, will synchronise Lok Sabha and state elections, empower the parliament to hold one election and authorise the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide when to hold elections.

The centre government in March 2024 formed a high level committee which was led by former president of India Ramnath Kovind, and comprised Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and other members.

The union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in December last year introduced the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Parliament but after facing stiff opposition, the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

PP Choudhary, the chairperson of the committee, has said that the committee will begin “study tours” from May 17 to different states and Union Territories.

Thakur said if a government falls in any state, the next government can be formed by a majority party or fresh elections can be held for “unexpired term” which means the remaining term.

“If the situation is not favourable in any state, the ECI can decide not to hold elections substantiating it with valid reasons,” he said.