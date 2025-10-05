ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Voter Deletion Row, Congress Top Brass To Oversee Bihar Polls, Micro-Manage At District Level

The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, had been against the SIR right from the beginning and alleged that the controversial exercise was a kind of “vote theft” by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP, which was desperate to win the coming contest.

According to party insiders, the micro-management of the coming elections was being done as the Bihar polls will take place in the backdrop of the controversial summary intensive revision (SIR) of the state voter list.

Besides the three senior observers, 41 other senior leaders from across the country will be deployed as central observers at the district level to guard the polling process, said the Congress insiders.

“The Congress will keep a close watch over the Bihar elections. We will not allow any vote theft to take place. A proper plan is being put in place,” AICC Secretary In-charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

The grand old party has deployed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary to oversee the entire election. Both Gehlot and Baghel have experience supervising several state elections.

New Delhi: The Congress has deployed two former chief ministers and 42 other senior leaders from across the country as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers to keep a hawk’s eye on the coming Bihar Assembly polls, which will take place under the shadow of the controversial voter list revision.

“The Bihar elections are taking place under the shadow of the controversial SIR, which was vote-theft through another means. We will not allow that to happen. The observers will keep an eye on the conduct of the elections in each district and ensure the right to vote of the residents is protected. We have noted how EC acted as an arm of the BJP. We are concerned that the BJP may play some mischief on the voting day,” AICC observer Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat.

The controversial SIR had led to the deletion of over 65 lakh voters in the draft voter list that was published on August 30. The Election Commission had then allowed a window of one month to file objections for the same.

The final voter list published on September 30 announced the deletion of 47 lakh voters, out of which 22.7 lakh were women, particularly from six districts like Gopalganj, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Purnia and Bhojpur, which have several closely contested seats. Accordingly, the Congress managers are going to deploy special women squads on these seats to ensure that the female voters are not denied their right to vote under any pretext. There are 3.5 crore women voters in Bihar, and the deletion of 22.7 lakh votes amounts to roughly 6.28 per cent.

The party managers were worried, as the state unit head of the BJP had demanded that the poll panel should double-check the authenticity of the Muslim women voters who usually reach the polling station wearing the traditional veil, which covers their faces as well. They said the coming Bihar elections were taking place under a shadow of doubt, as the SIR issue saw confrontation with the EC over several issues, including the timing of the exercise, the poll panel’s reluctance to accept the Aadhar card as a valid document for SIR, the publication of the names of over 65 deleted voters and the reasons thereof, all of which were done only after the Supreme Court directed the same.

The AICC functionary Pande said the credibility of the poll panel was at stake in the coming Bihar elections.

“Obviously, the coming elections will be a test of the credibility of the Election Commission, whose actions have raised doubts among the voters and political parties alike. At various stages of the SIR, the EC never came clean over the questions raised by us, but they acted only under the directives of the SC. We would expect free and fair elections, but we will also monitor the polls closely,” he said.