Amid Uproar Over Hema Committee Report, Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Resigns As President Of AMMA

Kochi (Kerala): Following the uproar of the revelations made in the Hema Committee Report that looked into the problems faced by female actors in the Malayalam movie industry and the allegations of sexual abuse that followed, all office bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) have resigned.

The decision was taken at an online meeting of the organisation held on Tuesday. Among those who tendered resignation include noted actor and president of the organisation, Mohanlal. In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.

The flood of allegations of sexual harassment against leading personalities in the Malayalam film industry had put AMMA in a crisis. There was uncertainty over the meeting of the organisation following sexual allegations against members of its governing body.

Apart from Mohanlal, Vice Presidents Jayan Cherthala, Jagadeesh, Joint Secretary Baburaj and other members of the executive members of the organisation have resigned. The current governing body will remain in a standby position until new officebearers are elected. A new governing body will be elected within two months after convening an organisational meeting, the statement added.

After the Kerala government made the findings of the Hema Committee public, several female artists have spoken out about the sexual misconduct they faced. As a result, noted Malayalam film director Ranjith and actor Siddique were forced to resign from their positions as the Chairman of the Kerala Chalachithra Academy and general secretary of AMMA, respectively.