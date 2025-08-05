Amid Trump Tariff Row, Indian Army Shares Aug 5 1971 News Clip On How US Armed Pakistan

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing strained India-US ties over tariffs and Russia, the Indian Army seemingly took a potshot at America on Tuesday as it shared a 1971 newspaper article on how US arms worth $2 billion were shipped to Pakistan since 1954.

""This Day That Year" Build Up of War - 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts," the Eastern Command of the Indian Army posted on X and other social media handles as it shared an old newspaper cutting dated August 5, 1971.

While the post did not specify the newspaper that had published the article, it quoted the then Minister for Defence Production V C Shukla, briefing the Rajya Sabha. "Mr Shukla said both China and the USA supplied Pakistan with arms at concessional rates or "throw-away prices""," the excerpt read.

The India-Pakistan war of 1971 occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War from December 3, 1971, till the defeat of the Pakistani forces in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

The post came a day after India mounted an unusually sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

New Delhi's response came hours after US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its energy ties with Russia. Firmly rejecting the criticism, India pointed out the double standards in targeting it on the issue and said both the US and the EU are continuing their trade relations with Russia.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the MEA said in a statement on late Monday evening.

"Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals," it added.

"In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the MEA said. It said India has been "targeted" by the US and the EU for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict.

India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict, it said. "The US at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," the MEA said, adding India's imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumers.

"They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia," it said. The MEA noted that the European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia.