Amid Suspense Over CM, BJP Meet Today To Review Election Results

New Delhi: As BJP is yet to decide on its chief ministerial pick in Delhi, the party will hold a review meeting of the Election Management Committee on Wednesday. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Election in-charge Baijayant Panda, all seven MPs of Delhi and other leaders will attend the meeting.

According to party insiders, the election result will be discussed at the meeting. The seats on which the party has lost will also be reviewed in this meeting.

Out of 70 assembly segments in Delhi, the BJP has won 48 seats. However, even after this victory, the meeting of the legislature party has not been called by the party yet. Party insiders said the meeting of the legislature party is likely to be called on February 16. Observers will be appointed at the meeting and names of ministers including the Chief Minister can be decided then. After the election results, the newly elected MLAs are making courtesy calls to the top leaders of the party.

On Tuesday, the newly elected MLAs of BJP met the party's national president JP Nadda. There was a discussion that the name of the Chief Minister would be decided, but the meeting was described as a courtesy visit. The MLAs, who met the party's national president included Anil Sharma, Shikha Rai, Satish Upadhyay, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijendra Gupta, Ajay Mahawar, Rekha Gupta and Anil Goyal. After the meeting, the MLAs said that there was no discussion about the meeting of the legislature party and the possible Chief Minister's name at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to France and America. The meeting of the BJP's legislature party is likely to be held only after his return. Speculation is on in the political corridors of Delhi about who will be the Chief Minister. The Cabinet is expected to be represented by candidates from Scheduled Caste, Jat community, Purvanchalis, Sikhs and women, who are likely to get top posts in the government. There are a total of seven posts in the cabinet in Delhi including the Chief Minister. Keeping all these categories in mind, the party is considering names for the top posts. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said," The central leadership will decide who will be the Chief Minister. We were given the responsibility to contest the elections, which we tried to fulfil."