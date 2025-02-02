ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Surge In GBS Cases, Five Patients Recuperate In Pune

Pune: Amid the recent spurt in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in the city where suspected cases stand at 149, five GBS patients were discharged on Saturday from the Sassoon Hospital after recuperation.

"About 28 GBS patients are undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. For the last fifteen days, patients with GBS symptoms have been increasing in the city and there is an atmosphere of fear due to the surge. However, five of the GBS patients have recovered and have been discharged today (Saturday). Ten more patients will be discharged in the next one to two days. Therefore, citizens should not be afraid," Dr Eknath Pawar of Sassoon Hospital said.

"It is necessary for citizens to ensure that the water they are drinking is not contaminated. If needed, they should boil the water before drinking and consume clean and fresh foods. Emphasis should be placed on personal hygiene too. Stale and half-cooked food should not be completely avoided and citizens should not panic and seek immediate treatment if they experience symptoms of this disease," Pawar added.