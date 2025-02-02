ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Surge In GBS Cases, Five Patients Recuperate In Pune

Dr Eknath Pawar of Sassoon Hospital said ten more patients will be discharged in the next two days and urged citizens not to panic.

Doctors are offering sweets to the patients following their discharge,
A doctor offers sweets to the patients following their discharge, (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

Pune: Amid the recent spurt in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in the city where suspected cases stand at 149, five GBS patients were discharged on Saturday from the Sassoon Hospital after recuperation.

"About 28 GBS patients are undergoing treatment at Sassoon Hospital. For the last fifteen days, patients with GBS symptoms have been increasing in the city and there is an atmosphere of fear due to the surge. However, five of the GBS patients have recovered and have been discharged today (Saturday). Ten more patients will be discharged in the next one to two days. Therefore, citizens should not be afraid," Dr Eknath Pawar of Sassoon Hospital said.

"It is necessary for citizens to ensure that the water they are drinking is not contaminated. If needed, they should boil the water before drinking and consume clean and fresh foods. Emphasis should be placed on personal hygiene too. Stale and half-cooked food should not be completely avoided and citizens should not panic and seek immediate treatment if they experience symptoms of this disease," Pawar added.

"I was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on January 23. The doctors and staff there took special care of me which expedited my recuperation," a GBS patient who was discharged, said.

Another patient said, "I was admitted to the ICU. But the doctors here worked hard and cured me in eight days. I am very happy to be going home."

