Amid SSC Exam Row, Karti P Chidambaram Questions Recruitment Body's Decision To Award Tender To Eduquity

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament for Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram on Monday questioned the decision of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to award tender for conducting examinations to Eduquity, which he said has a questionable track record with alleged ties to examination scams.

Taking to his X handle, Karti said, "Despite its questionable track record and alleged ties to exam scams, how did Eduquity secure the SSC exam tender? Why was TCS, a proven and reliable provider, abruptly replaced without transparency? Was there a fair, competitive bidding process, or was this a case of covert political patronage?"

He asked, "Who is accountable for awarding crores worth of exam contracts to a tainted vendor?" The Parliamentarian further said over three lakh aspirants appeared for SSC Phase-13 exams only to face system crashes and server failures, last-minute exam cancellations and unsafe and sub-standard exam centres.

"A complete lack of grievance redressal Now, students who dare to protest are being met with baton charges. Even worse, teachers and educators standing in solidarity are being detained, silenced, and forcibly removed from protest sites in Delhi. This is no longer just administrative incompetence, it is a profound injustice against India’s youth and educators. It reeks of arrogance, negligence, and apathy. We demand transparency, accountability, and justice for students and teachers alike," Karti stated in his post.

Massive disruptions during the SSC's Selection Post Phase 13 examination had triggered a wave of protests across Delhi bringing thousands of aspirants to the streets and also resulting in a strong backlash on social media.

The aspirants protested at Jantar Mantar and CGO Complex, demanding accountability from the recruitment body, following complaints of technical glitches and exam-day confusion. They sought a complete review of the examination process, a rollback or reassessment of the vendor contract, and an independent investigation into the failures.

Held between July 24 and August 1, the computer-based Phase 13 examination process was allegedly marred by abrupt cancellations, software crashes, biometric verification failures, and incorrect exam centre allotments. Many candidates who had travelled long distances at their own expense to their examination centres were disappointed to note that their exams had been cancelled without prior notice.