Amid Row Over Demolition Of Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad, HYDRA Notice To CM Revanth Reddy's Brother

Hyderabad: Amid a political flutter over the demolition of Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's convention centre at Madhapur in Hyderabad's Central Business Centre (CBC) on Saturday by the newly set up Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), the agency has issued notice to the residence of Tirupati Reddy, the brother of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Sources said that the HYDRA has issued notice to the residence of Tirupati Reddy located at Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society. It is alleged that Reddy's house has been built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary. Besides Tirupati Reddy, notices have also been served to the residents of Kaveri Hills, Nectar's Colony, Doctor's Colony, and Amar Society, which are adjacent to Durgam Pond. Those who have been served notices include many IAS and IRS officers, film, political, and celebrities. The owners have been intimated in the notices that these illegal buildings should be demolished within a month.

It is learnt that thousands of luxurious buildings have sprung up around Durgam Pond in Rayadurg and Madapur in Hi-Tech City.