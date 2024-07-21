Amid Rising Terror Attacks in J-K, BSF Top Officials Visit Jammu Frontier

Jammu: Amid the rising terror attacks in Jammu Division DG BSF Nitin Agrawal, IPS, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), arrived for a two-day visit to the BSF Jammu Frontier to assess the security situation along the Jammu International Border. YB Khurania, SDG BSF Western Command, IG BSF Jammu D K Boora, and other senior officers interacted with DG BSF on the prevailing security scenario on Sunday.

BSF officials said that during the visit, IG BSF Jammu briefed DG BSF about crucial aspects of border security and BSF's strategies for maintaining domination along the Jammu border. DG BSF, accompanied by SDG BSF (WC) and IG, BSF Jammu, attended a joint security review meeting with senior officers of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other Central Armed Police Forces. He called on Manoj Sinha, the Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

DG BSF reviewed the operational readiness of the BSF troops deployed at the Jammu border area & discussed operational aspects with unit commandants. DG BSF during the visit interacted with troops commending their dedication and professionalism BSF officials said

It is pertinent to mention that Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi joined top security officials in Jammu on Saturday to chalk out a counter strategy in response to the increased attacks by militants who are holed up in the twin valleys, the Pir Panjal valley and the Chenab valley, of the Jammu division.

Gen. Dwivedi met top Army officials of the Northern and Western Command, the J&K Police chief, BSF officials and CRPF top brass at the Raj Bhavan in Jammu. Officials said the formation commanders briefed Gen. Dwivedi about the recent spurt in attacks and preparations being made on the ground.

Insurgents stepped up attacks on security forces, especially the Army, in the Jammu division this year. Eleven Army jawans, including a Captain, and a CRPF were killed in multiple firefights in Kathua, Reasi and Doda. All these districts were militancy-free till 2020. Besides, 10 civilians were killed and 55 people were injured in these attacks. The frequency of attacks increased since June 9 when a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked in Reasi. In the past 32 months, 48 soldiers were killed in action in Jammu & Kashmir.