Amid Rising Security Concerns, RPF Enhances Vigilance At Stations, Trains

New Delhi: Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has significantly strengthened its security protocols at stations, trains and railway premises. With an increased focus on passenger safety in the current national security environment.
According to the railway officials, these measures are designed to address threats such as human trafficking, drug incidents, stone pelting and other untoward events. RPF, in close collaboration with railway authorities, is actively enhancing security and surveillance across the network.
The coordinated joint patrolling with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a secure environment at railway stations and along track routes, the railway officials pointed out.
"Passenger safety is paramount. Under the Integrated Security System, installed at major stations of Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions of North Central Railway, including 450 hand-held metal detectors, 22 door frame metal detectors, 8 baggage scanners, and 8 under vehicle scanning systems," North Central Railway posted on X.
Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Frontier Railway, said, "NFR has successfully conducted coordinated mock drills at important railway stations in collaboration with district administrations. These drills, which included air siren alerts and blackout protocols, were aimed at testing and enhancing emergency response preparedness."
Anti-Trafficking Operations have also been intensified to curb illegal activities and safeguard the dignity and security of all travellers. Continuous improvements are being made to strengthen security measures in response to evolving challenges due to rising tensions in the current scenario. The RPF consistently takes proactive steps to ensure a secure and reliable railway environment for all travellers, the railway officials added.
Northern Railway posted on X, "If you notice any unattended items or suspicious behaviour while travelling by train, please report it immediately by calling 139 or alerting the nearest railway staff. Your awareness is vital for everyone's safety."