Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions, BSF Suspends Border Retreat Ceremonies At Attari, Hussainiwala And Sadqi

New Delhi: In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that the retreat ceremonies at Attari (Wagah), Hussainiwala, and Sadqi border points in Punjab will remain closed for the public until further orders.

"The retreat ceremonies at Atari, Hussainiwala and Sadqi are not open for public viewing till further orders. The decision was taken following the border tension between India and Pakistan," stated BSF. However, the daily flag-lowering ceremony at sunset will reportedly continue as part of the protocol.

While the retreat ceremony suspension decision comes on Thursday, BSF had on April 24 already scaled down the ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Moreover, BSF had also suspended the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the counterpart.

The biggest retreat event takes place at the Attari border front, a joint or integrated land border check post, located nearly 26 KM from Amritsar. Since 1959, India and Pakistan have been traditionally hosting the evening flag-lowering ceremonies at the Attari-Wagah border and the event is attended by a large number of people from both countries on their respective sides. The border on the Pakistani side is known as Wagah.