Amid Rana Sanga Row, Rajasthan Historian Narrates How Events Unfurled

Jaipur: Amid the simmering row over medieval ruler Aurangzeb, the recent remarks of Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suaman on the eighteenth-century ruler Rana Sangha have sparked another controversy between the ruling party and the opposition.

During his address in the Upper House of the Parliament on March 21, Suman called Sanga a traitor who invited Babur, the founder of the Mughal empire in India. "BJP leaders often claim Muslims have the DNA of Babur, but Indian Muslims do not consider Babur their ideal. It was Rana Sanga who invited Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. If you claim Muslims are descendants of Babur, you are also descendants of Rana Sanga — a traitor. We criticise Babur, but not Rana Sanga," he said.

ETV Bharat spoke with historian Rajveer Singh Chalkoi, who prepares aspirants for several competitive examinations, to delve deeper into the truth about Sanga through the contemporary narratives of the 15th century during which he ruled.

On whether Sanga invited Babur to invade India, Chalkoi said the arrival of the Mughal ruler led to a paradigm shift in the course of Indian history. He defeated Ibrahim Lodhi, the last ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, in the First Battle of Panipath, fought in 1526, to lay the foundation of the mighty Mughal Empire. In his autobiography 'Tuzuk-e-Baabri' (Baburnama), Babur says he was lured by the idea that conquering India would bring property and wealth.

"Babur was dethroned as the king of Samarkand in Uzbekistan by his uncle, as mentioned in Baburnama. In this, Babur has expressed his desire to rule in India on the kingdoms won by his ancestor Timur Lang, a Turco-Mongal conqueror, in 1398 and wanted to collect taxes from there. After being dethroned, Babur wandered in the rough terrains of Kabul before heading towards India. During this period, he attacked Punjab four times, where Ibrahim Lodi ruled," Chalkoi said.

Not Rana Sanga, Daulat Khan called Babur

Chalkoi said Lodi was of Afghan origin. "When Babur was attacking Punjab, his close associates were angry with Lodhi as he didn't provide equal status to the feudal lords. On the other hand, the incident of burying 25 Afghan nobles alive in the wall also fuelled rebellion against him. Amid this, when Daulat Khan Lodhi, the ruler of Punjab, was summoned to Delhi by Lodhi, the former sent his son Dilawar Khan. Lodhi expressed displeasure over Daulat Khan not coming in person and warned him. When Dilawar Khan narrated the incident to his father, he sought Babur's help in revolting against Lodi. Meanwhile, Alam Khan, the uncle of Lodhi, also met Babar along with Dilawar Khan. Babar also asked him why he wants to rebel against his relative (Lodhi)?" he added.

Describing the preparations for the Battle of Khanwa (1527) in Baburnama, Babar mentioned that Maharana Sanga had sent an envoy to invite him to India. When Sanga backtracked, an infuriated Babar decided to fight the war alone. Babar wrote, "This infidel had sent his envoy to call me and then backed out from the war. So I want to teach him a lesson." Chalkoi does not agree with this statement. According to him, there are many contradictory events in history which prove what Babar has written to be false.

About Rana Sanga

Maharana Sanga was a warrior of the Sisodia dynasty of Mewar, who fought many wars against the rulers of the Delhi Sultanate, Malwa and Gujarat. His tales of valor and bravery are mentioned everywhere in the history of Rajasthan. Babur wrote about Sanaga inviting him to defeat Lodhi to establish authority over northern India and share the power of Delhi. Chalkoi completely denies this claim, saying, "A proud and brave warrior like Sanga couldn't invite a foreign invader. It is a wrong belief that Sanga had invited Babar. Sanga’s motives were clear. These facts disprove the relation between Sanga and Babur."

In a book written in the same period as Baburnama, the author has mentioned that Daulat Khan, then governor of Punjab, who was a relative of Ibrahim Lodi and a fellow Afghan, had pleaded with Babur to save his life along with his son Dilawar Khan. Referring to Ahmed Yadgar's book Tarikh-e-Shahi, Chalkoi said historical facts which are not mentioned in Baburnama have been written analytically by Yadgar who mentioned the rivalry between Khan and Lodhi.

"Sanga defeated Lodhi twice, first in 1517 in Khatauli and the second in 1518 in Bari of present-day Dholpur, very close to Lodhi’s capital, Agra. The victory proves that Sanga did not need Babar to take on Lodhi and prove his dominance. In the battle, Sanga’s army chased Lodi’s army till Bayana, which proves that Sanga’s rule had reached Agra. If Sanga had invited Babur against Lodhi, then why did Mahmud Lodhi and other members of the Lodhi dynasty support Sanga against Babur in the Battle of Khanwa that was fought after the death of Lodhi in the First Battle of Panipath?” Chalkoi said.

Modern historian Colonel James Todd has written about the Battle of Khanwa where he states that Babur was so afraid of fighting Sanga that he jettisoned the idea of ​​war by giving the excuse of the arrival of summer.

Conflict between Babur and Sanga: Battle of Khanwa

If Rana Sanga had indeed invited Babur, then why did a fierce conflict take place between the duo in the Battle of Khanwa in 1527? Babur and Sanga were face to face, but historical evidence and the opinions of leading historians refute this. The image of Sanga as a great warrior and freedom-loving hero who would go to any extent to protect his motherland is well known. The hills of Khanwa bear testament to the marks of the first use of ammunition and cannon on Indian soil. A memorial to Sanga has been built on the hills.

Opinion of the Mewar Royal Family

Mahima Kumari, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and Rajsamand MP, told Parliament on Thursday that Sanga defeated Lodhi twice and Babar once. “Those spreading wrong things about this great warrior should have a deep understanding of history. We must protect the honour of the brave man.

Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi also said in Parliament that some people do not hesitate to insult great warriors due to the politics of appeasement. He reminded the House that Sanga fought 100 wars and won all of them. Babur came to India on the invitation of Daulat Khan, but Sanga defeated both Babur and Lodhi in the war.

Suman said in Delhi that one has to learn to accept this truth. "Babur was invited by Rana Sanga to defeat Lodhi. He had the misconception that Babur was a robber, and he would go back after defeating Lodhi and plundering Delhi, after which Sanga would rule. It was an agreement that Sanga would attack Agra. When the agreement broke, they had a war in Fatehpur Sikri. Rana Sanga fought bravely, but lost. This is history, who can deny it?" he said, refusing to tender an apology for his comment.