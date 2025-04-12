Protests Over Waqf Act In Bengal: Mamata Appeals For Peace, Says Law 'Won't Be Implemented' In Her State

Kolkata: Amid massive protests in several places across West Bengal, especially in Murshidabad, over the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, some of them turning violent, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony and said the new law will not be implemented in her state.

"Appeal to everyone. My sincere appeal to all people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any unrighteous behavior in the name of religion. Every human life is precious, do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming the society."

She said the law was not made by the state and every question should point to the central government that passed it. "Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitated against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government. We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?"

Warning of legal action against the riotmongers, she said some political parties are misusing religion to achieve their political interests. "Also, remember, we will take legal action against those who incite riots. We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilization and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," Banerjee wrote.

DGP Warns of Strict Action

Bengal DG Rajiv Kumar said, "Don't subscribe to any rumors. Hooliganism and violence will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in hooliganism in Murshidabad. People have to understand the reality. We want their cooperation. It is our responsibility to save people's lives. Don't take the law into your own hands."

Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata

Taking a dig at Banerjee for failing to contain the violence, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said it is her responsibility to protect the Hindus.

"Where should one go when the protector himself becomes the predator? It has been said that when the boatman himself sinks the boat, who will save it? Mamata Banerjee is the head of the government. For her, not only are Muslims the votebank. It is her responsibility to protect Hindus as well. The Murshidabad incident tells that Hindus are now being forced to migrate from Bengal. Should the Hindus of Bengal leave Bengal while Mamata Banerjee is there? This incident in Bengal is unfortunate in the entire country, as it is happening in front of the government, it is crossing all limits," he said.

He alleged that the incidents are happening due to Banerjee at the helm of the government. "Mamata Banerjee wants Muslims in Bengal to create so much terror that Hindus feel scared. She wants to make Bengal Bangladesh, and is moving forward on that path," he added.

Fresh Violence in Murshidabad

Fresh violence was reported on Saturday from Murshidabad with one person receiving a bullet wound, police said. The incident happened in Dhulian in the Samserganj block of the Muslim-majority district. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from the Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, they said.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet. He said the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that "this could probably be from the BSF end". "These are early reports that we need to cross-check," he said.

However, the injured person was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger, Shamim said.

Following Friday's violence, the BSF was deployed in a few areas of the district, coterminous with Bangladesh.

Shamim said 118 people have so far been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in the incidents of violence. The number would go up as raids are continuing, he said. He urged people not to pay heed to rumours on social media and stay calm.

Senior officers at the level of ADG and IG are monitoring the situation in Murshidabad on the ground, and specialised forces have been deployed to prevent any flare-up, he said.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy who was injured allegedly in police firing during the clashes in the Suti area of the district was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, an officer had earlier said.

"The police were attacked. They fired four rounds in retaliation. It is reported that two people were injured in the firing. The situation in Dhuliyan is under control. So far, 15 policemen have been injured and 118 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest," Shamim said.