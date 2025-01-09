Amid PBD Celebrations, Bhubaneswar Sees Chilling Murder Of A Police Informer; Three Accused Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Sahadev Nayak, an active social worker and President of the BMC Safai Karmachari (Sanitation Employees) Association, was brutally murdered in busy Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, at a time when the city was geared up for the vibrant Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations. The horrifying murder, despite heavy security blanket for PBD, has sent shockwaves across the city.

ACP Himanshu Swain informed that Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police has arrested three persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of Sahadev Nayak.

Wednesday morning, Nayak was returning home after leaving his daughter at her school in the VSS Nagar area, when four bike-borne miscreants intercepted him on the railway over-bridge near Rasulgarh square and attacked him with a sharp weapon. The accused fled the crime scene leaving Nayak in a pool of blood. Saheed Nagar and Mancheswar Police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victim to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Victim And Accused Identified From Vehicle Numbers

The accused launched such brutal assault on the victim that one end of the murder weapon got stuck in Nayak's neck. His face was completely mutilated. City DCP Pinak Mishra stated that upon verification of registration number of scooter found near the dead body, it was revealed that the deceased was Sahadev Nayak of Kedarpalli slum under the Capital Police station area. Sources said he worked as a Police Mitra under the 'Basti Ku Chala' campaign of city police to keep slums free from crimes and drug trafficking.

Nayak's wife alleged that he has been murdered for exposing the drug syndicate operating in their locality. She demanded stringent action against all those involved in the brutal murder.

Later, police began investigation on the basis of a video reportedly shot by a passerby, in which two persons on a bike, hiding some weapons in a white bag, were seen fleeing the crime scene. Subsequently, police nabbed three accused — Mantei Nayak, his wife Lipi Nayak and Sushi Nayak from Sharankul area of ​​​​Nayagarh. Another accused is still on the run.

Police on Thursday brought the accused to the murder spot to recreate the crime scene. Though the murder motive is still unclear, police suspect that past enmity over brown sugar trade could be the reason behind the killing. The Commissionerate Police is expected to share further details during press briefing this afternoon.

Capital City Sees 27% Rise In Crime Cases

Bhubaneswar has witnessed an alarming rise in crimes over the past year, with official records suggesting that cases rose by 27 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year. A total of 14,392 cases were registered in the city last year, of which 66 were murders, while 2348 cases involved rape, theft and robbery.

Crime Record In Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)