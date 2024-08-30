ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Horror, Teenage Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya; Beheaded, Mutilated Body Recovered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

As the nation comes to terms with the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata hospital, a spine chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where a teenage girl, missing since August 24 has been allegedly raped and murder with the assailants beheading and mutilating the body with chemicals.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh): Amid national angst against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata hospital, a similar spine chilling incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya where a teenage girl has been allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified assailants, who beheaded her and mutilated the body with chemicals. The mutilated body of the victim has been recovered from a deserted place near the Goshainganj railway station in Ayodhya.

ASP Rural Atul Sonkar said that the mother of the victim, who went missing after leaving home on August 24, on Thursday received a call from an unknown caller who told her that the body of her daughter was lying near the Goshaingang railway station. After receiving the call, the distressed mother rushed to the concerned police station and after hours of search by the police, the semi-decomposed body of the girl was found in the old ruins of the post bungalow, Sonkar said.

According to Ayodhya police, half of the body has completely decomposed due to impact of some chemical as suggested by preliminary probe. “Only hands and feet are left and the chest and stomach were completely gone. It was filled with cloth, the head was also not visible,” said a police official.

Preliminary investigation has also suggested that that crime has been carried out somewhere else and the body was dumped near the railway station. Inspector in-charge Parshuram Ojha said that the person who called the victim's mother and informed her about her daughter's body is being traced. Only the DNA report will confirm whether the body is of the woman's daughter or someone else, Ojha said.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. A forensic team has also been rushed to the spot as part of the probe.

SP Rural Atul Sonkar said that the police is investigating every aspect closely. Any conclusion can be reached only after the post-mortem report and forensic team's investigation, he said.

Police said that the victim had left home on 24 August but no missing report has been registered anywhere.

