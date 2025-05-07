ETV Bharat / bharat

India's 7 Most Wanted Terrorists Bred And Harboured By Pakistan

New Delhi: Amid tensions escalating between India and Pakistan following missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and the subsequent shelling by Pakistan across LoC, the focus has now shifted to a concern which has prevailed for years - India’s most wanted terrorists who continue to find safe haven in Pakistan despite diplomatic pressure and global sanctions.

These terrorists, who are responsible for some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, unfortunately continue to be shielded by Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI.

1. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed: Hafiz Saeed happens to be the mastermind behind the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. He is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and currently resides in Lahore. Though officially under house arrest at times, he has long operated freely in Pakistan, giving speeches and running charity fronts.

2. Masood Azhar: He is the founder of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and is believed to be living in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Masood has been accused of masterminding several deadly attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing in which over 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. Despite being a UN-designated global terrorist, Pakistan continues to shield Masood.

3. Syed Salahuddin: Salahuddin is reportedly the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen and head of the United Jihad Council. He operates out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Time and again, he has openly admitted to orchestrating militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has even made televised statements from Pakistani soil.