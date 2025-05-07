ETV Bharat / bharat

India's 7 Most Wanted Terrorists Bred And Harboured By Pakistan

These terrorists, responsible for some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, unfortunately continue to be shielded by Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI.

India Pakistan tensions escalate (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Amid tensions escalating between India and Pakistan following missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK and the subsequent shelling by Pakistan across LoC, the focus has now shifted to a concern which has prevailed for years - India’s most wanted terrorists who continue to find safe haven in Pakistan despite diplomatic pressure and global sanctions.

These terrorists, who are responsible for some of the deadliest attacks on Indian soil, unfortunately continue to be shielded by Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI.

1. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed: Hafiz Saeed happens to be the mastermind behind the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. He is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and currently resides in Lahore. Though officially under house arrest at times, he has long operated freely in Pakistan, giving speeches and running charity fronts.

2. Masood Azhar: He is the founder of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and is believed to be living in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Masood has been accused of masterminding several deadly attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing in which over 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. Despite being a UN-designated global terrorist, Pakistan continues to shield Masood.

3. Syed Salahuddin: Salahuddin is reportedly the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen and head of the United Jihad Council. He operates out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Time and again, he has openly admitted to orchestrating militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has even made televised statements from Pakistani soil.

4. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: A senior commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was key planner of the 26/11 (2008) attack in Mumbai. Despite being a UN-designated terrorist and India's repeated demands for extradition, Lakhvi has been in and out of Pakistani custody and is actively involved in terror financing from within Pakistan.

5. Sajid Mir: Sajid is a top LeT handler, and has played a major role in coordinating the 26/11 Mumbai attack from Pakistan. Though Pakistan initially denied his existence, they later claimed he was jailed. India, however, has been denied access to confirm his status.

6. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar: India’s most wanted fugitive, Dawood is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and leads the D-Company crime syndicate. He is believed to be hiding in Karachi under ISI protection and is also involved in narco-terrorism and global money laundering.

7. Riaz Bhatkal: Riyaz is the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, and is wanted for planning several blasts in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. It is believed that he is living in Pakistan under the protection of ISI.

