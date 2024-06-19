Amid NEET Row, Centre Cancels UGC-NET Exam Day After It Was Conducted, Says 'Integrity Compromised'

New Delhi: Amid a row over NEET-UG irregularities, the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday announced cancellation of the UGC-NET examination following prima facie indications that integrity of the exam was compromised.

The NTA conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in OMR (pen and paper) mode on 18th June in two shifts across different cities of the country. A day later, the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to the education ministry, received certain inputs from National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination.

"These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised. To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for thorough investigation in the matter," an official statement from the education ministry read.

The UGC-NET is an examination to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

NEET(UG) 2024 Examination

In the matter pertaining to the NEET(UG) Examination-2024, the ministry said the issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed. "As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. Government will take further action, on receipt of this report," it added.

"The Government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face the strictest action," it said.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi targeted the BJP-led NDA government over its "corruption" and asked whether union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan would take the responsibility.

"The laxity and corruption of the BJP government is fatal for the youth. After the news of scam in NEET exam, now the NET exam to be held on 18th June has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the education minister take responsibility for this lax system?" she posted on X.