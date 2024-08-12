ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Massive Crisis, Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In BSF Firing

The incident took place at the Indo-Bangla border located in West Bengal's Malda district when a Bangladeshi smuggler died after being shot at by security forces on the intervening night of August 11–12.

Bangladeshi Smuggler Killed In BSF Firing
Kolkata: A Bangladeshi smuggler was killed at the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Malda district after Border Security Force jawans opened fire following an attack on them by a group of smugglers, a BSF statement said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of August 11-12 along the Indo-Bangla border in Malda district near the Chandni Chak border outpost. "A BSF jawan patrolling the area observed five to six individuals moving goods on their heads from the Indian side toward Bangladesh. The jawan quickly moved in to intercept them and asked the smugglers to stop. Ignoring the challenge, another group of smugglers hiding behind the bushes attacked the jawan with sharp weapons. The jawans fired two rounds in self-defence," the BSF statement said.

After the firing, the miscreants used the darkness and wild bushes for cover and fled back toward the Indian border. One Bangladeshi smuggler was found injured and was taken to a government hospital, where he later died.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, a resident of Rishipara village in the Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, the statement said.

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH VIOLENCE

