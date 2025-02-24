Amid Maha Kumbh, Padma Shri Scientist Dr Ajay Sonkar Defends Gangajal Purity For Drinking With Daring Experiment

Prayagraj: Amid a row over the purity of Gangajal (water from the River Ganga), Padma Shri awardee scientist Dr Ajay Sonkar has defended the holy water by conducting experiments and claiming it is uninhabitable for faecal coliform bacteria.
Safety concerns were raised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in a report questioning the purity of Gangajal, triggering concerns among visitors. However, several environmental scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Allahabad University (AU), and Bihar University have clarified the report, stating that the water is safe for bathing.
Dr Sonkar has already rejected the CPCB report in his research, claiming that faecal coliform bacteria cannot grow in the Gangajal at the Sangam. To support his claim, he conducted a daring experiment by drinking the holy water to prove its safety for consumption.
“During the Maha Kumbh Mela, the temperature of Gangajal remained between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, whereas coliform bacteria grow when the temperature is above 20 degrees,” he said.
Dr Sonkar drank Gangajal in front of lakhs of devotees, attempting to prove that no harmful bacteria existed in the water. “The characteristics of Gangajal and the current temperature make it unsuitable for bacterial growth. Fecal coliform bacteria remain completely inactive when the water temperature is below 20 degrees Celsius,” he explained.
About the CPCB Report
In the report sent by the CPCB to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it was stated that the level of faecal coliform bacteria in Gangajal exceeded 2500 units per 100 ml of water. Following this, the NGT reprimanded the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
The central board has set water quality standards for bathing in rivers, specifying the permissible limits for faecal coliform, faecal streptococci, pH levels, dissolved oxygen, and other factors. The maximum acceptable limit for faecal coliform is 2500 units per 100 ml, and for faecal streptococci, it is 2 MPN per 100 ml. The recommended pH range is between 6.5 and 8.5, with a minimum dissolved oxygen level of 5 mg/l. The maximum acceptable limit for biochemical oxygen demand is 500 mg/l.
Standards for Correct Water Quality
Electrical conductance (EC) should be less than 750 μS/cm.
Chloride concentration should be less than 250 mg/l.
Fluoride concentration should be less than 1.0 mg/l.
Sulphate concentration should be less than 400 mg/l.
Gangajal Temperature Measured
Dr Sonkar claimed that several scientists checked the temperature of Gangajal among devotees at various ghats of Sangam, and found it unfavourable for bacteria. The temperature should be between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius for bacteria to thrive, he said.
“There is no doubt about the purity of Gangajal, as it has been considered pure for centuries due to its special properties,” he said.
“Based on scientific facts, it is clear that faecal coliform cannot survive in the current cold water, so Gangajal is completely suitable for bathing and drinking. Gangajal also helps in curing various germs in our body.”
What Dr Sonkar's Research Says
The Padma Shri awardee conducted research on Ganga water samples collected from five different ghats in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. His findings completely disproved the claims that Ganga water is not suitable for bathing and drinking. He reported that the pH levels of Ganga water ranged between 8.4 and 8.6. His research further showed that no foul smell or bacterial growth was found in the Ganga water.
"The water samples were kept at incubation temperature for 14 hours in the laboratory. There was no growth of any harmful bacteria. This in itself proves that Gangajal is safe and suitable for both bathing and drinking,” he said.
What is Coliform Bacteria?
This bacteria is found in the intestines of animals as well as humans. Its presence in water indicates water pollution. Fecal coliform is tested to assess water quality. This bacteria can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and other infectious diseases.
