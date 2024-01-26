Amid Macron's Visit, India to Confer Padma Shri on 2 Renowned French Personalities

New Delhi: Two distinguished personalities from France - yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin and author Pierre-Sylvain Filliozat will be conferred with the Padma Shri. This comes in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

Macron will be the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday.

Filliozat, born in 1936 in France, is a Professor of Sanskrit (emeritus) and a Member of the Academie des Inscriptions et Belles-lettres in Paris. He conducts research in Indology, Sanskrit grammar (Vyakarana), poetry and poetics, Tantra, especially the Sanskrit literature of Shaivasiddhanta school, history of Indian architecture and temples.

He has published books and articles in French, English and Sanskrit on Panini’s grammar, Patanjali’s Mahabhasya, Shaivagamas, temple architecture in Hampi and others. He has also authored the book 'The Sanskrit Language.'

Chopin's commitment to yoga has inspired none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself a staunch supporter of the practice. Modi had interacted with Chopin in Paris on July 14, 2023. During the meeting, he lauded Chopin’s deep faith in yoga and her ground-breaking work in its promotion in France.

Chopin shared her views on how yoga can bring happiness and promote holistic well-being. They also exchanged views on the increased interest in Yoga owing to the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

It is noteworthy that during French President Macron's State visit from January 25 to 26, a French armed forces' contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India’s troops and aviators.

This visit marks France’s sixth participation as chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. It also comes just months after Prime Minister Modi's presence on France’s Bastille Day on July 14 last year. This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties.

President Macron’s visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on 14th July through the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”.