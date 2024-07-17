ETV Bharat / bharat

IT Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Companies to AP Amid Karnataka Job Quota Row

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

After NASSCOM expressed disappointment over the Karnataka bill for job quota in private companies, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh has welcomed software companies to come to AP. Minister Lokesh promised to provide the best facilities to the companies which are planning their expansion in AP.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh (Eenadu)

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday extended an open invitation to NASSCOM members to set up shop in the state, following concerns raised on neighbouring Karnataka's proposal to reserve certain jobs for Kannadigas there.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

The IT industry body observed that the restrictions mandated by this bill "could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce".

Amid this backdrop, Lokesh welcomed IT, IT services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related companies to relocate and expand in Andhra Pradesh.

We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag, he said in a post on social media platform X.

Promising best-in-class facilities, the IT minister offered "uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent" with "no restrictions from the government".

Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch! Lokesh added.

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday extended an open invitation to NASSCOM members to set up shop in the state, following concerns raised on neighbouring Karnataka's proposal to reserve certain jobs for Kannadigas there.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

The IT industry body observed that the restrictions mandated by this bill "could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce".

Amid this backdrop, Lokesh welcomed IT, IT services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related companies to relocate and expand in Andhra Pradesh.

We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag, he said in a post on social media platform X.

Promising best-in-class facilities, the IT minister offered "uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent" with "no restrictions from the government".

Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch! Lokesh added.

TAGGED:

AMARAVATILOKESHQUOTAKARNATAKA JOB QUOTANARA LOKESH ON QUOTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.