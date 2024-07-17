ETV Bharat / bharat

IT Minister Nara Lokesh Invites Companies to AP Amid Karnataka Job Quota Row

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday extended an open invitation to NASSCOM members to set up shop in the state, following concerns raised on neighbouring Karnataka's proposal to reserve certain jobs for Kannadigas there.

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) expressed disappointment over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

The IT industry body observed that the restrictions mandated by this bill "could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce".

Amid this backdrop, Lokesh welcomed IT, IT services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related companies to relocate and expand in Andhra Pradesh.