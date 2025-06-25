ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Assam Orthodox Tea Faces Major Export Blow

Jorhat: The Israel-Iran war is being witnessed several thousands kilometres from our soil but the conflict between the two Middle East nations has cast a long shadow on India’s trade and economy.

Assam’s tea industry, particularly its Orthodox tea exports, has been hit by the ongoing war in the Western Asia. With Iran being one of the largest markets for Assam’s Orthodox tea, the disruption in trade routes and economic uncertainty in the region is threatening the backbone of the state’s tea economy.

Prabhat Bezboruah, former chairman of the Tea Board of India and a renowned tea cultivator, shed light on the crisis in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

Prabhat Bezboruah (ETV Bharat)

“Assam produces about 85 million kilograms of Orthodox tea annually. Most of this is manufactured in tea estates, while only a small portion comes from bought-leaf factories. Around 25% of the tea estate production is Orthodox, which totals nearly 350 million kg annually,” he stated.

Bezboruah emphasised that nearly 100 percent of the Orthodox tea is exported, with Iran alone accounting for 25 million kg annually. However, due to the volatile situation in Iran, the market has suddenly become inaccessible.