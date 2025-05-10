Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Rajasthan Jawan Skips Father's Last Rite For Call Of Duty

Chaksu: The call to serve the nation in a time of crisis has emboldened Jawan Rajaram Dhankhand of Bandha Ki Dhani under Kadera Gram Panchayat of the Chaksu area in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan to give his deceased father's funeral a miss. Hearing about this, Chakshu MLA Ramavatar Bairwa spoke to Dhankhad over the phone to salute his patriotism and extend condolences.

"Dhankhad is serving in the Indian Army and is currently posted on the India-Pakistan border. The leaves of all jawans and officers of the armed forces have been cancelled amid the growing security concerns between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, Dhankhand's father, Kaluram Dhankhad, died suddenly in his native village, Dhunsari. The circumstances were such that it was beyond his capacity to get leave. But he chose his duty over his father's rites," Bairwa said.

However, Dhankhad bid farewell to his father on social media by posting a message. His family members were filled with pride by his love for the motherland.

"We are proud of such a brave son, who sacrificed the grief of his father's departure for the service of the motherland. Soldiers like Rajaram are the true children of Mother India," Bairwa said.