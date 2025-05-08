ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, Haryana Cancels Leaves Of Health Staff

Instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons and chief medical officers (CMO) not to approve any leave to their subordinate employees till further orders.

Family members mourn near the mortal remains of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who was killed in the Pakistani shelling along LoC in Palwal district of Haryana.
Family members mourn near the mortal remains of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, who was killed in the Pakistani shelling along LoC in Palwal district of Haryana. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Chandigarh: Amid the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Haryana government on Thursday cancelled the leaves of health staff with immediate effect.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Arti Singh Rao said, "Keeping in view the current situation with Pakistan and the national security, the state government has decided to cancel the leaves of all officers and employees working in the health department with immediate effect."

She clarified that this decision has been taken to ensure continuity, efficiency and quick response by the staffers. "In this hour of crisis, the health system of the state should remain fully functional to deal with any emergency, and necessary medical facilities can be made available to the public immediately," she added.

Instructions have been issued to all civil surgeons and chief medical officers (CMO) to not approve any leave, whether casual or pre-approved, to their subordinate employees till further orders. "All officers/employees have been instructed to ensure that everyone is present at their workplace. If any officer or employee needs to take leave in adverse circumstances, then it will be mandatory for them to take prior permission from the Director General of Health Services," the instruction reads.

Rao said, "At this time, we all have to work together. The health department is the backbone of the state, and it must remain active in situations like war or an emergency. I appeal to all health workers to discharge their duties with full loyalty, dedication and service spirit and not to show any laxity."

She also assured that all the necessary resources and assistance will be provided by the government so that there is no hindrance to delivering timely services. She has directed officials to review the preparedness of all hospitals and health centres and strengthen necessary arrangements.

