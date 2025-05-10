Amid Indo-Pak Flare-Ups, Chandigarh Administration Holds Recruitment Camp For Civil Defence Volunteers

Chandigarh: Amid the growing tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the Chandigarh administration has called upon local youths to join as civil defence volunteers to safeguard citizens in an emergency and embolden the administration.

A recruitment-cum-training camp has been organised for the purpose at Tagore theatre in Sector 18 on May 10, where youths turned up with great enthusiasm for registration, and many of them raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad" in patriotic fervour.

Youths above 18, including college students, working professionals and people associated with voluntary organisations, were prioritised. The administration said youth above 18 can play an important role in serving the country by becoming civil defence volunteers.

Prambir Singh, an applicant, said, "We have come here to serve our country. We have filled out the form and submitted to the authority. We are doing whatever the administration needs from us."

Muskan, another female applicant, said, "We have come here to support our army. We want to do a lot for them."

Karan Chopra, a localite, said, "I am ready to give my life for India. We have filled out the form. Whatever is expected of us, we are ready to give it."

The heavy inflow of applicants has compelled the authorities to shift the site of the camp from Sector 18 to Sector 17's Tiranga Park, where thousands of boys and girls have made a beeline since morning.

"The participation of youth will not only help in disaster management, but will also strengthen the security system of the city. Civil defence volunteers will be imparted training in first aid, relief work and helping citizens in emergencies. The recruitment process will continue for the next few days, and following training, the volunteers will be deployed in various areas," Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav, who visited the camp, said.

The civil defence volunteers work as a vital link between the administration and the citizens during a contingency. Experts say that amid current tensions, such initiatives not only increase security at the local level but also create awareness and solidarity among citizens. The administration further clarified that these volunteers will not be involved in war or military activities, but their role will be limited to civil security and relief work.