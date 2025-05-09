ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Railways Rolls Out Special Vande Bharat Train From Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special Vande Bharat train from Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur towards New Delhi. The train will leave the station at 12:45 pm and will stop at five stations before reaching the national capital.

“For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear the extra rush, railways have decided to run a one-way Vande Bharat special train,” the Northern Railways officials told ETV Bharat.

As per the schedule given by the railways, the train will leave from Udhampur at 12:45 pm and reach Jammu Tawi (JAT) Railway Station at 2 pm. From JAT, it will leave at 2:05 pm and reach Pathankot Cantt Railway Station at 3:43 pm, before leaving the station at 3:45 pm.

The next stop of the train will be at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station, where it will arrive at 5:03 pm and leave at 5:05 pm towards Ludhiana Railway Station at 5:48 pm before heading onwards at 5:50 pm.