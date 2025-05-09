Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Railways Rolls Out Special Vande Bharat Train From Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Amid the tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special Vande Bharat train from Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station in Udhampur towards New Delhi. The train will leave the station at 12:45 pm and will stop at five stations before reaching the national capital.
“For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear the extra rush, railways have decided to run a one-way Vande Bharat special train,” the Northern Railways officials told ETV Bharat.
As per the schedule given by the railways, the train will leave from Udhampur at 12:45 pm and reach Jammu Tawi (JAT) Railway Station at 2 pm. From JAT, it will leave at 2:05 pm and reach Pathankot Cantt Railway Station at 3:43 pm, before leaving the station at 3:45 pm.
The next stop of the train will be at Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station, where it will arrive at 5:03 pm and leave at 5:05 pm towards Ludhiana Railway Station at 5:48 pm before heading onwards at 5:50 pm.
The last stop before reaching New Delhi will be at Ambala Cantt railway station, where this special train will arrive at 7:43 pm and depart at 7:45 pm. It will finally reach New Delhi railway station at 10:15 pm.
The special Vande Bharat train has 18 AC chair cars and two executive classes.
Since last night, when Pakistani forces fired eight missiles and used drones to attack Jammu, which were successfully intercepted by the air defence system of Indian troops, there has been a huge rush of people at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations.
With all the civil airports closed in Jammu and Kashmir due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, rail links and surface links are the two sources for people to commute between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.
Read More