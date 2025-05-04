ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, IAF Chief Meets PM Modi Day After Navy Chief's Meeting

The meeting comes amid India tightening screws on Pakistan with several punitive measures against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NSA Ajit Doval, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during a meeting in New Delhi on April 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NSA Ajit Doval, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh during a meeting in New Delhi on April 29. (PMO)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had met the PM and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

While it is not clear yet what transpired in the meeting, it comes amid a time when India is tightening screws on Pakistan with several punitive measures against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a recent high-level meeting with the top defence brass, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had met the PM and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

While it is not clear yet what transpired in the meeting, it comes amid a time when India is tightening screws on Pakistan with several punitive measures against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a recent high-level meeting with the top defence brass, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA PAKISTAN WARIAF CHIEFPAHALGAM ATTACKINDIAN AIR FORCEPM MODI MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.