Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, IAF Chief Meets PM Modi Day After Navy Chief's Meeting

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had met the PM and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

While it is not clear yet what transpired in the meeting, it comes amid a time when India is tightening screws on Pakistan with several punitive measures against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a recent high-level meeting with the top defence brass, PM Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack.