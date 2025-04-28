Amid India-Pakistan Border Tensions After Pahalgam Attack, Army Unveils Prithvi Missile System At IIT Jodhpur

Jodhpur: Amid escalating tensions at the India Pakistan borders in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army has unveiled the Prithvi missile system at IIT Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The missile system marks the establishment of the Manekshaw Center of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research (MCOENSR) at IIT Jodhpur. The nodal center supported by all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces will focus on cutting-edge research, innovation and capacity building in the field of defense and national security. The MCOENSR is part of the joining of hands by the country's major academic institutions in a move towards strengthening the country's defense capabilities and promoting indigenous innovation.

Manekshaw Center of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research at IIT Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)

At the strategic center, academicians, defense experts and industry will work together on technology for the security of the country. Apart from research on unmanned aircraft technology, drone attacks and technology related to better use of drones in national security, research on energy weapons will also be done at IIT Jodhpur.

'We Have Energy, Need Synergy'

Speaking on the occasion, Army Deputy Chief Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor said that India has energy, but the country needs synergy.

"In the context of soldier and scientist, commander and coder, this is a path-breaking initiative and it will take us a long way. India has energy, but India needs synergy and we have to take it forward. This entire convergence should be between soldier and scientist, commander and coder and policy maker and prototype. We as a nation need to focus on 4-5 such areas where we will be the world leader".

'Vision Converted Into Action'

On the occasion, Director of IIT Jodhpur Prof. Avinash Agarwal said that the installation of the Prithvi missile system was a proud moment for IIT Jodhpur, which hosted the first dialogue series of Manekshaw Center.

"Under this, the armed forces, academia and industry have come together on one platform to shape India's national security future. The Manekshaw Centre is not just a centre, it is a vision that has been translated into action," he said.

The first two-day dialogue series at the center at Jodhpur IIT concluded on Sunday. The center was inaugurated in the presence of Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. The center aims to promote interdisciplinary collaboration between academics, defense experts and industry to develop solutions to emerging national security challenges. Top DRDO officials and scientists also participated in the series.