Amid India-Canada Row: Indian Probe Panel Heads To US To Investigate Alleged Assassination Bid of Pannun

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, an Indian enquiry committee will be travelling to the US on Tuesday, 15 October, to investigate the alleged assassination plot of Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

"An Indian Enquiry Committee that was established to investigate activities of certain organized criminals is actively investigating the individual who was identified last year in the Department of Justice’s indictment as an Indian government employee who directed a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City", the US Department of State said in a statement.

"The Enquiry Committee will be travelling to Washington, D.C. on October 15th, as part of their ongoing investigations to discuss the case, including information they have obtained, and to receive an update from U.S. authorities regarding the U.S. case that is proceeding. Additionally, India has informed the United States they are continuing their efforts to investigate other linkages of the former government employee and will determine follow-up steps, as necessary", the US dept of State said in a statement.

The Indian government had initially established the high-level inquiry in response to concerns raised by US authorities about security risks stemming from the alleged plot.The Ministry of External Affairs has time and again reiterated that Indian takes such issues seriously, given their implications for national security.

On Monday, India withdrew the High Commissioner from Canada and other targeted diplomats and officials, which Canada named as a person of interest in its investigation. New Delhi later also expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Earlier, New Delhi rejected a diplomatic communication received from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country.

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centred around vote bank politics", Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains", MEA said.

The Canadian Charge d’Affaires was also summoned by the Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government's actions endangered their safety. "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials", said India's External Affairs ministry.