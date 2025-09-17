Kashmir To Get Direct Train Connectivity From Jammu After October Amid Highway Closure
The prolonged closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the last more than a fortnight has disrupted public and vehicular movement.
Srinagar: The much-awaited direct train connecting the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to start operating after October, said a senior Railway official.
The prolonged closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the last more than a fortnight has disrupted public and vehicular movement. Amid the apple harvest season, it has resulted in Rs 700 crore losses to the horticulture sector, drawing protests from across the Valley. The 250-kilometre strategic highway connects the Valley with the rest of the country. But a direct rail link spanning over 272 kilometres can provide an alternate all-weather connectivity to the region.
The direct train connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir could not be started due to ongoing expansion works at Jammu railway station, the official added. At present, two Vande Bharat Express trains with eight coaches each with passenger capacity of 900 operate between Katra and Srinagar. The service was started in June this year.
“The Jammu railway station expansion works were targeted to be completed by September. But the momentum was affected and it will be delayed by around three weeks now,” the senior official told ETV Bharat. “The direct train between Jammu and Kashmir is in pipeline. It is on a high priority list and can start after October.”
The delay has been attributed to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and recent flash floods in the region. The three bottlenecks that hamper introduction of the direct train include a dedicated platform for Vande Bharat for security reasons and Foot Over Bridge (FoB) and lifts, maintenance facility for the train and changing timetable of trains operating between Jammu and Katra, another official said.
“These facilities will be accomplished by October-end. We can introduce the direct Vande Bharat train subsequently,” the official added. But there will be no additional trains in addition to the two-existing one due to the constraints of only two tracks on Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, he said.
In the face of this, the Jammu railway division has sent a proposal for increasing the Vande Bharat coaches from eight to 16 or 20 for doubling the passenger capacity due to huge demand.
“But that can most likely happen after winter as the coaches are specially designed for this corridor,” the official added. The train, traversing through the topographically challenging mountainous terrain including Chenab Bridge, a stunning steel structure taller than the Eiffel Tower and over 100 kilometres of tunnels, has been specially designed for sub-zero temperatures. It features anti-frost technology and a heating system to bear the colder climatic conditions.
"There is a huge public demand for additional trains. But that can hit local train services and maintenance of tracks. Hence, additional rakes can address this demand," said the railway official.
