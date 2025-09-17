ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir To Get Direct Train Connectivity From Jammu After October Amid Highway Closure

Srinagar: The much-awaited direct train connecting the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to start operating after October, said a senior Railway official.



The prolonged closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for the last more than a fortnight has disrupted public and vehicular movement. Amid the apple harvest season, it has resulted in Rs 700 crore losses to the horticulture sector, drawing protests from across the Valley. The 250-kilometre strategic highway connects the Valley with the rest of the country. But a direct rail link spanning over 272 kilometres can provide an alternate all-weather connectivity to the region.



The direct train connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir could not be started due to ongoing expansion works at Jammu railway station, the official added. At present, two Vande Bharat Express trains with eight coaches each with passenger capacity of 900 operate between Katra and Srinagar. The service was started in June this year.



“The Jammu railway station expansion works were targeted to be completed by September. But the momentum was affected and it will be delayed by around three weeks now,” the senior official told ETV Bharat. “The direct train between Jammu and Kashmir is in pipeline. It is on a high priority list and can start after October.”



The delay has been attributed to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and recent flash floods in the region. The three bottlenecks that hamper introduction of the direct train include a dedicated platform for Vande Bharat for security reasons and Foot Over Bridge (FoB) and lifts, maintenance facility for the train and changing timetable of trains operating between Jammu and Katra, another official said.

