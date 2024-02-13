Farmers Protest: Congress Will Bring MSP Law If INDIA Voted to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi

Ambikapur: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday assured the farmers of the country that his party would bring in legislation to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) if INDIA bloc is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi was addressing a rally during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur. "Farmers are not getting what they need. They are moving towards Delhi but are being stopped. The BJP-led Central government is using teargas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he said. "Swaminathan ji has said in his report that farmers should get legal right of MSP and BJP government is not doing that as well. If INDIA bloc comes to power, we will give MSP guarantee to the farmers of India," he said.

The 2006 Swaminathan Commission Report had recommended raising the MSP to at least 50 per cent above the weighted average cost of production. "We are preparing our manifesto. Discussions are on. This is just the beginning. In future as well, we will work for farmers and labourers," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader then reiterated the aim behind the Yatra. "We have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred. From this line anyone can understand the entire ideology of Congress. Because the DNA of India is of love, not of hatred," the Congress leader said.

"I am sure our workers and leader ensure to follow the line of love, brotherhood and avoid hatred. Look at the faces of Congress leaders and workers. Their faces beam with happiness even when they fall or are bumped into or get injured. On the contrary, look at BJP workers. Even when everything is okay, he (BJP worker) frowns upon people. He is never happy, and never smiles. Look at Modi ji's picture, Amit Shah's picture, and Mohan Bhagwat's picture. Google it. If you find even one smiling picture of theirs, send it to me. I am also looking for it. When we completed the Yatra, we came to know that love is in India's DNA. There is no hatred in this country," Gandhi said.

Later, in a post on X later on, he reiterated his MSP promise: "My fellow farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission report's recommendations. This will have a bearing on 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice," he tweeted.

