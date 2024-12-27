ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Dip In Delhi-NCR Pollution Levels, GRAP Stage III Curbs Revoked

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday rolled backstage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in air pollution levels owing to continuous rains, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 324 at 7 pm. ​According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, said curbs prescribed under stages 1 and 2 will remain in force in the region. GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector.