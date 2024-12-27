ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Dip In Delhi-NCR Pollution Levels, GRAP Stage III Curbs Revoked

According to forecasts, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to smog in Gurugram (PTI)
By PTI

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday rolled backstage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a dip in air pollution levels owing to continuous rains, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 324 at 7 pm. ​According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, said curbs prescribed under stages 1 and 2 will remain in force in the region. GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

