S Jaishankar to Attend the 7th Indian Ocean Conference in Australia

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning Friday.

New Delhi: In a diplomatic development, EAM S Jaishankar is all set to embark on a visit to Australia to attend the 7th Indian Ocean Conference. This comes at a time China is leaving no stone unturned to flex its muscles in the Indian ocean region.

The Indian Ocean Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organized annually by the Ministry of External Affairs, in association with the India Foundation.

The 7th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference is being held in Perth, Australia on 9-10 February, in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore and Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia. The theme of this edition of the conference is "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean”.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar would address the inaugural session of the Conference, along with Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, and Dr.Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference will also bring together delegations led by Ministers from over 22 countries and senior officials from 16 countries and 6 multilateral organizations. It will also witness the participation of over 400 social and corporate leaders, policy practitioners, scholars, professionals, and media personnel from about 40 countries.

Since its debut in 2016 in Singapore, over the years, the Indian Ocean Conference has played an important role in bringing together countries and principal maritime partners of the region on a common platform to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Read More

  1. India Fiji Bilateral Talks Strengthens Partnership: Jaishankar meets Fiji Deputy PM Biman Prasad
  2. India, Swiss Foreign Ministers Hold Crucial Talks, Discuss Ukraine Conflict
  3. Delhi: Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad arrives in Delhi, to meet EAM Jaishankar

TAGGED:

S JaishankarS Jaishankar in Australia7th Indian Ocean Conference

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.