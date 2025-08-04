ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Buzz Over Statehood For J&K, CM Omar Abdullah Says He Is Optimistic About A Positive Outcome

Omar, in a cryptic post on X said he had a 'gut feeling' that nothing will happen in Parliament on Tuesday.

Amid the buzz over restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on X stating he was optimistic of a positive outcome during the monsoon session of Parliament.
New Delhi: Amid the buzz over restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on X stating he was optimistic of a positive outcome during the monsoon session of Parliament.

"I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either," he stated in his post. It is unclear what Omar was referring to but his post comes amid buzz over the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

"I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow," he added in his post.

The buzz around the issue was generated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Hours later, Home Minister Amit Shah also had a one-on-one meeting with the President. However, the details of this meeting have not been disclosed to the public or media persons.

On August 5, 2019, Shah had announced that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and autonomy granted to the Indian state under Article 370 had been revoked.

