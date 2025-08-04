ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Buzz Over Statehood For J&K, CM Omar Abdullah Says He Is Optimistic About A Positive Outcome

New Delhi: Amid the buzz over restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the state's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday shared a cryptic post on X stating he was optimistic of a positive outcome during the monsoon session of Parliament.

"I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either," he stated in his post. It is unclear what Omar was referring to but his post comes amid buzz over the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

"I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow," he added in his post.