ETV Bharat / bharat

Amethi Congress MP KL Sharma Has a Mixed Bag of Work Achieved and Work Pending

Amethi: Like Rahul Gandhi, a veteran Congress loyalist - KL Sharma brought back lost glory of Congress by defeating former Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 18th Lok Sabha election, KL Sharma defeated Smriti Irani – the sitting and powerful BJP MP by over 1,67,000 votes and registered a historic victory.

In the last one year, MP KL Sharma raised the voice of Amethi in Parliament strongly which resulted in considerable positive outcome.

What did KL Sharma do for Amethi in one year: MP KL Sharma raised the issue of the post of director lying vacant for years in Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy established by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the issue of corruption in Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University and non-appointment of permanent Vice Chancellor in Parliament. After a row was created in parliament, the government appointed permanent Vice Chancellor in Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University and full-time Director in Flight Academy.

On the demand of MP KL Sharma, a grant of Rs 25 crore has also been released to the Flight Academy from the Central Government this year. MP KL Sharma raised the issue of corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission in Parliament and said that most of the houses have not got tap water. Its effect was also seen in the field and the officials became active to remove the deficiency.

He also raised the issue of making the Rae Bareli-Amethi highway four-lane in Parliament and also requested by writing a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. It is expected that its results will also come out soon. People will get better transportation facilities.

KL Sharma closely interacted with the people of Amethi: In his one-year tenure, Kishori Lal Sharma is trying to participate actively with the people in their needs as an MP. The MP is also resolving public problems by organizing Chaupal in the Congress office and the area. The MP visited Amethi about 25 times in a year. During the tour, the MP stayed in Amethi for 70 days. Out of about 3350 litigation applications, 2853 were tried to be resolved by taking action as far as possible.

Work is going progressing on 13 roads of Amethi: Under PMGSY, 13 roads of about 32.5 km are under construction in the district-Raebareli parliamentary constituency-Amethi. Necessary items were provided to the advocates in the District Bar Association Gauriganj and Tehsil Bar Association as per requirement.

Financial assistance of more than Rs 3 crore was given to hundreds of patients in big hospitals for the treatment of serious diseases. More than 1000 patients were provided medical facilities in various hospitals. Open heart surgery facility, state-of-the-art OT, ambulance equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities, cancer unit were inaugurated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj at a cost of crores.