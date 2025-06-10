Amethi Congress MP KL Sharma Has a Mixed Bag of Work Achieved and Work Pending

Amethi: Like Rahul Gandhi, a veteran Congress loyalist - KL Sharma brought back lost glory of Congress by defeating former Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
In the 18th Lok Sabha election, KL Sharma defeated Smriti Irani – the sitting and powerful BJP MP by over 1,67,000 votes and registered a historic victory.
In the last one year, MP KL Sharma raised the voice of Amethi in Parliament strongly which resulted in considerable positive outcome.
What did KL Sharma do for Amethi in one year: MP KL Sharma raised the issue of the post of director lying vacant for years in Indira Gandhi National Flight Academy established by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the issue of corruption in Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University and non-appointment of permanent Vice Chancellor in Parliament. After a row was created in parliament, the government appointed permanent Vice Chancellor in Rajiv Gandhi Aviation University and full-time Director in Flight Academy.
On the demand of MP KL Sharma, a grant of Rs 25 crore has also been released to the Flight Academy from the Central Government this year. MP KL Sharma raised the issue of corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission in Parliament and said that most of the houses have not got tap water. Its effect was also seen in the field and the officials became active to remove the deficiency.
He also raised the issue of making the Rae Bareli-Amethi highway four-lane in Parliament and also requested by writing a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. It is expected that its results will also come out soon. People will get better transportation facilities.
KL Sharma closely interacted with the people of Amethi: In his one-year tenure, Kishori Lal Sharma is trying to participate actively with the people in their needs as an MP. The MP is also resolving public problems by organizing Chaupal in the Congress office and the area. The MP visited Amethi about 25 times in a year. During the tour, the MP stayed in Amethi for 70 days. Out of about 3350 litigation applications, 2853 were tried to be resolved by taking action as far as possible.
Work is going progressing on 13 roads of Amethi: Under PMGSY, 13 roads of about 32.5 km are under construction in the district-Raebareli parliamentary constituency-Amethi. Necessary items were provided to the advocates in the District Bar Association Gauriganj and Tehsil Bar Association as per requirement.
Financial assistance of more than Rs 3 crore was given to hundreds of patients in big hospitals for the treatment of serious diseases. More than 1000 patients were provided medical facilities in various hospitals. Open heart surgery facility, state-of-the-art OT, ambulance equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities, cancer unit were inaugurated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Munshiganj at a cost of crores.
Electrification work was done: A 32 seater bus was arranged for the transportation of children in Sainik School, Kauhar. About 2233 solar street lights were installed at various places in the parliamentary constituency and another 48 high mast lights were installed. Proposals were given for the construction of ventilators and some CC and interlocking roads in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Munshiganj.
Smriti Irani stayed away from Amethi for a year: After losing the election, the BJP candidate and former Union Minister Smriti Irani stayed away from Amethi politics. Exactly a year later, she visited Amethi and once again reiterated that BJP’s relationship with Amethi will remain till the last breath.
What does the public say about MP KL Sharma: A cross section of people to whom the ETV Bharat could speak gave a mixed response regarding the one-year tenure of the MP.
Sushil Jaiswal a resident of Amethi said that it has been just one year of the Lok Sabha polls. The public had a lot of expectations from the MP. At present, the work that should have been done has not been done.
At the same time, Himanshu Agrahari, a businessman from the town, said that there has been no development in Amethi. The roads are broken, due to which accidents happen every day.
Laalta Prasad said that the work of the MP is not satisfactory. He is not visible in the area. He is not doing any development work.
Vinod Kumar Shukla, however, said: “we are happy with the work of the MP. The MP is participating in everyone's needs.”
The Congress MP KL Sharma said: “the public has elected us for five years. We are working for the public. I do not care what any party is saying. The public has elected us to work. We are continuously working for the public. For me, a year or two does not matter. Only work matters.”