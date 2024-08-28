ETV Bharat / bharat

American National Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border Without Passport, Visa

Sitamarhi (Bihar): An American national was arrested on Wednesday by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi, a senior SSB official said.

The 57-year-old man, identified as Christopher Jay Chew, was found without a valid passport or visa. The arrest was made during routine vehicle checking at the Bhitthamod check post as Chew was travelling from Patna to Jankarpurdham via the India-Nepal Bus, the official added.

During the investigation, the SSB discovered that Chew was carrying a bag containing unusual items, including four aluminium parrots, three soap dishes, Indian currency worth Rs 2,330, a mobile phone, and some clothes.

SSB 51st Battalion Commandant Ashish Pandey said, "Chew had travelled from Delhi to Patna and booked a ticket from Patna to Sitamarhi by the Maitri bus. However, he did not get off at Sitamarhi. During routine vehicle checking near Bhitthamod, he was spotted and detained for further questioning as he appeared to be a foreigner and lacked a visa and passport."