American Dream And Rs 35 Lakh Lost: Punjab Youth Rescued From Mexico A Year After Taking The Donkey Route To US

Ferozepur: A youth from Ferozepur district of Punjab has returned home from Mexico after a year after being duped by a fraud travel agent of lakhs on the pretext of sending him to the US through the donkey route.
Ravi, a resident of village Mahla Wala in the district, said that the travel agent named Jagir had negotiated a price of Rs 35 lakh to send him to America through legal means.
According to Ravi's family, the agent demanded Rs 35 lakh from them to send Ravi to America “in a proper way”, but settled on Rs 29 lakh to send him through the donkey route. The family agreed to send Ravi to America in a proper way and paid the full amount of Rs 35 lakh to the agent, it said. The family said that Ravi was first sent to Colombia by the fake agent and then to Mexico after staying in the Sri Lankan capital for a few months.
Ravi was to be sent to America by a donkey through Mexico, but some agents in Mexico held Ravi hostage and demanded money from the family, the family members said. The family transferred another Rs 1 lakh, but Ravi was still not released nor sent to the US, added the family. The family members said they pleaded with the agent in India many times and asked him to bring Ravi back to India safely or send him to America, but he did not listen.
According to the family, Ravi sent several pictures of himself from Mexico showing him being mistreated and tortured by the fraud agents.
Following the family's complaint with SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu to bring Ravi back safely, a team was formed to rescue the youth. Following hectic efforts by the police, Ravi was rescued from Mexico and handed over to the family back in Punjab.
The family thanked SSP Bhupinder Singh and the media for facilitating Ravi's return back home. They demanded that the government should take strict action against such fake agents so that such incidents are not repeated.
Read More: