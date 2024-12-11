ETV Bharat / bharat

Amendment To Act To Deal With Hoax Callers Under Inter-Ministerial Consultation: Aviation Minister

Hyderabad: The proposed Amendments to the 'Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982' is currently going through the inter ministerial consultation process and the feedback is being collected, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

The minister also said the Ministry of Civil Aviation is also in the process of creating a “Centralised Data Repository” by collecting all the data from facilities such as DIGI Yatra and integrating them to be used for any policy decisions.

“The second one (of the amendments to two civil aviation laws) is that we are having a SUASCA Act Which deals with the offences related to civil aviation. We have proposed a small amendment. It is going through the inter ministerial consultation process. We are getting feedback from all the ministries concerned.

We are trying to push it as soon as possible, but because it is a very important legislation, all the ministries have to give their opinion. We are still waiting for that,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

After numerous hoax bomb threats, causing hardships to the passengers and several flights in October and November the centre proposed amendments to SUASCA, 1982 whereby the perpetrators could be arrested and a probe can be initiated without a court order for offences when an aircraft is on the ground.