Exclusive: 'Service Brought Us Together', Says Ambulance Man Shunty About Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: As the Delhi assembly elections are approaching, the election fever is increasing in the national capital. There is a rising competition among the leaders who have joined the race for tickets of different parties to contest the elections.

Amidst this political heat, senior social worker and former BJP MLA Padma Shri Jitender Singh Shunty recently surprised everyone by joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Shunty, known as 'Ambulance Man', has been popular because of his social service activities, which include doing last rites for unclaimed bodies and serving poor people selflessly.

Shunty has cremated more than 70,000 bodies in the last decade through Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sevadal. Although he stayed away from politics for about 10 years, he is now seen active once again. After joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Shunty accused the BJP of trying to cut the votes of more than 11,000 voters in Shahdara area of ​​​​Delhi.

Shunty discussed his political future and priorities in an exclusive conversation with ETV correspondent Rahul Chauhan.

Question: You have now joined the Aam Aadmi Party, are you planning to contest elections in future?

Answer: We have not come to this area today for election preparations. We are coming here for protection of human rights. We have heard that some mischievous elements have filled forms themselves to get 11,500 votes cancelled in Shahdara Vidhan Sabha seat. This is against the law. If someone dies in my family, I will fill the form to get his vote cancelled, get a death certificate and only then the vote will be cancelled. Or if someone shifts to another place or gets married, then his family members fill the form and get the vote cancelled. But here votes have been cancelled through hooliganism.

Q: You were away from politics for 10 years. How did Aam Aadmi Party suddenly need you?

A: The work that Arvind Kejriwal is doing is an example for the whole country. That is why people need him. From birth to old age, whether it is children's education, medicine or sisters' pension, many facilities like free bus travel have been provided. There are services like free electricity and water, which no one can even imagine.

Q: You said that you got a call from Kejriwal, what was the conversation on that call?

A: I got a call saying 'Shunty ji, we want to contribute to your yagya'. So I have joined this movement like a soldier. Whether I get a ticket or not, I have come for service. If my aim was to get a ticket, I would have already taken a ticket from other parties. I like his work and he liked my work. That is why we have come together. Service has brought us together.

Q: If Aam Aadmi Party gives you a chance to contest elections and you become an MLA, what big works will you do?

A: I would like the good works being carried out in Delhi to be done in the whole country. Still, my focus will be on the rights of those who cannot take care of their loved ones after death. The poor do not have money to buy wood for the last rites. The hospital people tell the poor to immediately bring their ambulance and take the dead body. What will those who cannot pay money do? The ambulance people ask for 10 thousand rupees. We have been providing such services for the last 30 years. I would like the government to provide all these facilities like wood, ambulance or air conditioner fridge to keep the dead body, free of cost to every house. There should be security from birth to the end of human life.

Q: What is the second important step you would like to take up for the people of Delhi if AAP retains power?

A: The second important step would be to stop the hooliganism happening in private hospitals in Delhi. If a sister's delivery is taking place in a private hospital, the doctors demand lakhs of rupees. If someone is poor, the delivery should be free. Apart from this, there is a huge problem of parking in Delhi.

Q: People are saying that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are accused of corruption. What do you have to say on this?

A: Allegations can be made against anyone. Anyone can be put in jail. This is not democracy. Many of our big leaders have also gone to jail. Crime is committed when the law holds someone guilty. If they were such big criminals, how did they come out? This means that they were kept inside for some special reason.

Q: People are constantly complaining about the problems of dirty water and waterlogging in Delhi. As soon as it rains, the city becomes flooded with water. What would you say?

A: I want to make one thing clear that all the protests that happened in the last 10 years were done by all the political parties. Have you ever seen the public protest? If the public had any issue, they would have come on the streets. I am still going from house to house and talking. But people are sad that their votes have been deleted. Their rights are being violated. Their votes are being removed without informing them. The votes should not be deleted as some members go to other places for employment.