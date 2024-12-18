Ambedkar Row: Amit Shah Hits Back At Congress Over 'Distortion Of Facts'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit back at the Congress over the grand old party's demand for his sacking over his comments on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital alongside senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnav, Shah accused the Congress of distorting facts in the parliament. "Since yesterday, the way congress has distorted facts is condemnable in the strongest terms. I condemn it," Shah said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing reporters in New Delhi (ANI)

The union Home Minister also accused the Congress of being "anti-Ambedkar, anti-reservation and anti-constitution party". "Congress has also disrespected Savarkar. Congress eroded the constitutional principles and sidelined women reservation for years, insulted the judiciary, the Army martyrs, and handed over the country's land to foreign countries by eroding the constitution," he said at the press conference.

A massive ruckus ensued in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha against Shah's controversial remarks on Ambedkar in his speech in the Upper House of the Parliament during his reply to the debate on the Constitution.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai — Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven for eternity,” Shah had said, taking a dig at the Opposition.

The Union Minister's remarks in the Parliament evoked a strong reaction from the opposition with Congress Presidenet Mallikarjun Kharge demanding Shah's resignation and apology for "insulting" Dalit icon BR Ambedkar.

However, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi while defending Shah, launched a scathing attack on the Congress. In a thread on X, the PM accused the grand old party of propagating "malicious lies" to hide their "misdeeds".