ETV Bharat / bharat

Ambedkar Remarks Row: Witness Testifies In Case Against Amit Shah

A lawyer said that a witness has recorded a statement in the MP-MLA court in connection with a complaint filed against Union Minister Amit Shah.

Ambedkar Remarks Row: Witness Testifies In Case Against Amit Shah
File photo of Union Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Sultanpur: A witness recorded a statement in the MP-MLA court on Thursday in connection with a complaint filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks over the architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar in Lok Sabha, a lawyer said. The plaintiff's statement was recorded in a Sultanpur MP-MLA court on January 7.

Special magistrate Shubham Verma set January 23 as the date for witness testimony. The plaintiff's lawyer, advocate Jay Prakash, said on Thursday, the testimony of Suman Devi was recorded in court. The plaintiff, Ramkhelawan, a local resident, along with his lawyer Prakash, appeared in the courtroom on January 7.

Ramkhelawan alleged Shah made remarks over Ambedkar on December 17, 2024 and the comments were made about a person whom millions of poor labourers regarded as god. Such comments have deeply hurt their sentiments, including his own, said the plaintiff.

The court also inquired if the plaintiff had registered a complaint with the authorities. Ramkhelawan responded he had sent a registered letter to the superintendent of police on December 24, 2024, requesting action, but no action was taken by the police.

The court recorded his statement and directed him to present two witnesses, scheduling January 23 for their testimonies, according to the lawyer. Prakash said, "The court has now scheduled February 7 for the testimony of the second witness."

Sultanpur: A witness recorded a statement in the MP-MLA court on Thursday in connection with a complaint filed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks over the architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar in Lok Sabha, a lawyer said. The plaintiff's statement was recorded in a Sultanpur MP-MLA court on January 7.

Special magistrate Shubham Verma set January 23 as the date for witness testimony. The plaintiff's lawyer, advocate Jay Prakash, said on Thursday, the testimony of Suman Devi was recorded in court. The plaintiff, Ramkhelawan, a local resident, along with his lawyer Prakash, appeared in the courtroom on January 7.

Ramkhelawan alleged Shah made remarks over Ambedkar on December 17, 2024 and the comments were made about a person whom millions of poor labourers regarded as god. Such comments have deeply hurt their sentiments, including his own, said the plaintiff.

The court also inquired if the plaintiff had registered a complaint with the authorities. Ramkhelawan responded he had sent a registered letter to the superintendent of police on December 24, 2024, requesting action, but no action was taken by the police.

The court recorded his statement and directed him to present two witnesses, scheduling January 23 for their testimonies, according to the lawyer. Prakash said, "The court has now scheduled February 7 for the testimony of the second witness."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMBEDKAR REMARKS ROWB R AMBEDKARAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.