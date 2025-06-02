Amarnath Yatra To Start From July 3; Shrine Board Issues Guidelines

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin from July 3 and continue till August 9. Before the pilgrimage, preparations are underway in Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

Work has started to build the walls and other renovations so that the environment can be pleasant for the passengers. Security arrangements have been tightened for the safe and peaceful conduct of the yatra. The CRPF director general visited the Bhagwati Nagar camp to review the security situation on Sunday, and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various places to plug any security lapses.

The divisional commissioner of Jammu has also called for an important meeting on Monday on the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in his office. Recently, the deputy commissioner, along with other senior officers, convened a meeting in Jammu, where he stressed the importance of ensuring crowd control, sanitation and proper accommodation at key locations, including the Jammu Railway Station and Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas. In the meeting, the deployment of paramilitary forces and clarification of nodal officers' roles, upgrading of sanitation and toilet facilities, provision of safe, hygienic and comfortable accommodations, fire safety checks and robust crowd management strategies were deliberated upon.

The deputy commissioner had also directed all departments to work in close coordination and maintain constant communication to promptly resolve any issues during the Yatra. He stressed the need to complete all arrangements well ahead of the pilgrimage and to uphold high standards of service and hospitality for pilgrims.

As thousands of devotees are expected to take part in the spiritual journey, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has issued guidelines for all pilgrims to ensure their safety and the preservation of the fragile Himalayan environment.

Do's and Don'ts:

Every registered pilgrim must collect his/her RFID Card from designated locations in the Jammu/Kashmir Division before embarking on the Yatra.

Carry your Aadhaar details for collecting RFID Cards.

Wear your RFID tag on your neck at all times during Yatra for safety & security.

Do carry sufficient woollen clothing as the temperature may sometimes abruptly fall to below 5 degrees Celsius.

Do carry an umbrella, windcheater, raincoat and waterproof shoes as the weather is unpredictable.

Do keep your clothes and eatables in a suitable waterproof bag to avoid your belongings getting wet.

Do keep in your pocket a note containing the name/address, mobile telephone number of any pilgrim proceeding for darshan on the same date as you are doing, for emergency purposes.

Do carry your identity card/driving license and permit with you.