Jammu and Kashmir: Amarnath Yatra To Begin On July 3, LG Sinha Chairs SASB Board Meeting

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Board meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday and announced that this year, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on July 3.

Sinha said the yatra will simultaneously commence from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district and it will culminate on August 9, 2025 on Raksha Bandhan.

The meeting was attended by members of the SASB, including, Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D. C. Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri. The Board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for the enhancement of lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar and other locations, operationalisation of Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuance of RFID cards, on-spot registration of pilgrims at number of locations including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations. It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, as per the requirement.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lieutenant Governor stressed on the need for ensuring adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en-route Yatra. He further called for increasing capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover to yatris, service providers, ponies; extension of online services by the Shrine Board; widening and maintenance of Yatra Tracks; decongestion measures at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area; Disaster preparedness and mitigation measures; adequate provisioning of Heli services, medical care facilities; Weather Forecasting Infrastructure & Systems, security and surveillance and Digital Pre-paid system for hiring services.