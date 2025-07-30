Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Amid Heavy Rains In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid heavy rainfall in Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on Wednesday from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, a senior official said.

In a post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said, "Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for July 30, 2025, from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps."

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that due to heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, the yatra has not been allowed on the tracks from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps. So far, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine. The yatra shall remain suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Thursday.

"Due to the heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps, Baltal and Nunwan, from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on July 31, 2025," the DIPR said. The decision to halt the pilgrimage was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees. The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

The sacred Amarnath shrine, located at an altitude of 3,888 metres in South Kashmir, draws thousands of devotees each year. Pilgrims undertake the journey via the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route or the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route. Devotees from across the country and abroad have been taking part in the pilgrimage with enthusiasm, praising the arrangements and smooth management by the authorities.

