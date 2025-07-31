ETV Bharat / bharat

Amarnath Yatra Resumes On Baltal Axis In valley; Suspended From Jammu Due To Rains

The officials said no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas this morning.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes On Baltal Axis In valley; Suspended From Jammu Due To Rains
A member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) stands as pilgrims move towards the holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the annual 'Amarnath Yatra', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

2 Min Read

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal axis in the Kashmir valley on Thursday but was suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions. No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas this morning, officials said.

In view of maintenance works on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath Yatra route following the rains, the yatra will continue only through the Baltal axis. Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.

"The yatra resumed this morning from the Baltal route," an official said, adding, "In view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra route following the recent rains, the yatra shall continue only through Baltal axis."

The official said that no convoy movement would be allowed towards the Baltal and Nunwan base camps from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said that due to heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps in Kashmir has been affected.

"Therefore, it was decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said.

The pilgrims are housed in the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp for their further journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Friday. This is the second time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu. On July 17, the yatra was suspended due to heavy rains at the twin base camps in Kashmir.

Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the Valley. A total of 1,44,124 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Read More:

  1. Amarnath Yatra Crosses Mark Of 3.77 Lakh Pilgrims In 25 Days

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal axis in the Kashmir valley on Thursday but was suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions. No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed from Jammu to the cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas this morning, officials said.

In view of maintenance works on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath Yatra route following the rains, the yatra will continue only through the Baltal axis. Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.

"The yatra resumed this morning from the Baltal route," an official said, adding, "In view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra route following the recent rains, the yatra shall continue only through Baltal axis."

The official said that no convoy movement would be allowed towards the Baltal and Nunwan base camps from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said that due to heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps in Kashmir has been affected.

"Therefore, it was decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps at Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said.

The pilgrims are housed in the high-security Bhagwati Nagar base camp for their further journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Friday. This is the second time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu. On July 17, the yatra was suspended due to heavy rains at the twin base camps in Kashmir.

Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the Valley. A total of 1,44,124 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the Valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Last year, over 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Read More:

  1. Amarnath Yatra Crosses Mark Of 3.77 Lakh Pilgrims In 25 Days

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMARNATH YATRAAMARNATH YATRA 2025AMARNATH YATRA RESUMESJAMMU AND KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.